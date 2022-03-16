Kolejna potworna zbrodnia Rosjan. Zrzucili bombę na teatr pełen ludzi

Rada miejska Mariupola przekazała dramatyczne informacje dot. kolejnej rosyjskiej zbrodni. Okupanci zrzucili bombę na budynek teatru, w którym ukrywały się setki mieszkańców.

- „Teraz trwają zaciekłe walki. Nikt nie może dostać się do gruzów i nie wiemy, czy jacyś ludzie przeżyli. Co najstraszniejsze, nie możemy ich wydobyć spod gruzów”

- napisał na Facebooku deputowany Serhij Taruta.

❗️The occupiers dropped a very powerful bomb on the Drama Theater in #Mariupol



Civilians were hiding from shelling in this building. The number of casualties could be very high. pic.twitter.com/69e2wl1QzD — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 16, 2022

‼️This is all that remains of the Drama Theater in #Mariupol



According to local media, up to 1,000 people could have been inside the building. All of them are now under the rubble of the building. The exact number of casualties is still unknown. pic.twitter.com/4L3D8lt39E — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 16, 2022

- „Kolejna potworna zbrodnia wojenna w Mariupolu. Zmasowany rosyjski atak na Teatr Dramatyczny, w którym ukrywały się setki niewinnych cywilów. Budynek jest teraz całkowicie zrujnowany. Rosjanie nie mogli nie wiedzieć, że to schron cywilny”

- podkreśla szef MSZ Ukrainy Dmytro Kułeba.

Another horrendous war crime in Mariupol. Massive Russian attack on the Drama Theater where hundreds of innocent civilians were hiding. The building is now fully ruined. Russians could not have not known this was a civilian shelter. Save Mariupol! Stop Russian war criminals! pic.twitter.com/bIQLxe7mli — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 16, 2022

kak/PAP