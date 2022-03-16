szokujące
Kolejna potworna zbrodnia Rosjan. Zrzucili bombę na teatr pełen ludzi - zdjęcie
16.03.22, 20:26Fot. via: Twitter (@nexta_tv)
Kolejna potworna zbrodnia Rosjan. Zrzucili bombę na teatr pełen ludzi

2

Rada miejska Mariupola przekazała dramatyczne informacje dot. kolejnej rosyjskiej zbrodni. Okupanci zrzucili bombę na budynek teatru, w którym ukrywały się setki mieszkańców.

- „Teraz trwają zaciekłe walki. Nikt nie może dostać się do gruzów i nie wiemy, czy jacyś ludzie przeżyli. Co najstraszniejsze, nie możemy ich wydobyć spod gruzów”

- napisał na Facebooku deputowany Serhij Taruta.

- „Kolejna potworna zbrodnia wojenna w Mariupolu. Zmasowany rosyjski atak na Teatr Dramatyczny, w którym ukrywały się setki niewinnych cywilów. Budynek jest teraz całkowicie zrujnowany. Rosjanie nie mogli nie wiedzieć, że to schron cywilny”

- podkreśla szef MSZ Ukrainy Dmytro Kułeba.

kak/PAP

