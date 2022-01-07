Zmarł Sidney Poitier - pierwszy czarnoskóry aktor, który zdorbył Oscara

W wieku 94 lat zmarł Sidney L. Poitier. Jako pierwszy czarnoskóry aktor w historii otrzymał Oscara w kategorii za najlepszą rolę męską.

Jego pierwsze dostrzeżone role Poitier to gra w dramatach „Szkolna dżungla” (1955) oraz „Ucieczka w kajdanach” (1958). Za rolę w tym drugim filmie był po raz pierwszy nominowany do Oscara - wcielił się w rolę uciekiniera z więzienia, skutego łańcuchem z nienawidzącym go białym (Tony Curtis).

Dzięki swoim rolom w latach 60. XX w. stał się jednym z symboli walki z dyskryminacją rasową. Stworzył wiele kreacji czarnoskórych inteligentów, którzy moralnie dominowali nad białymi.

Poitier zdobył Oscara za pierwszoplanową rolę w filmie „Polne lilie” w roku 1964 .

Aktor został umieszczony przez American Film Institute na 22. miejscu na liście najwybitniejszych aktorów wszech czasów.

Sidey Poitier od roku 1997 był ambasadorem Bahama w Japonii. W 2009 roku prezydent USA Barack Obama odznaczył go Prezydenckim Medalem Wolności.





mp/thesun.co.uk, wikipedia